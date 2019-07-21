Sunday, 21 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Security scare shuts down Universal Studios parking garage: 'It's madness everywhere'


Security scare shuts down Universal Studios parking garage: 'It's madness everywhere'



Reports of a man with a gun temporarily caused a major theme park to evacuate their parking garages.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2xZnuwH
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)