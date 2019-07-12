Friday, 12 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Singapore's Changi Airport has a slide that takes you to your gate


Not a lot of people can say that airports are actually fun — but things are different at Changi Airport in Singapore . Often called one of the best airports in the world , this incredible, beautiful, and actually fun airport has one thing that many do not: a slide that gets you to your gate in the best way possible.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Y1NG8s
