Friday, 12 July 2019
FOX NEWS: Singapore's Changi Airport has a slide that takes you to your gate
Singapore's Changi Airport has a slide that takes you to your gate
Not a lot of people can say that airports are actually fun — but things are different at Changi Airport in Singapore . Often called one of the best airports in the world , this incredible, beautiful, and actually fun airport has one thing that many do not: a slide that gets you to your gate in the best way possible.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Y1NG8s
