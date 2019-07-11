Thursday, 11 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Site of Chernobyl nuclear disaster to become official tourist attraction, Ukrainian president says


The site of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant disaster is set to officially become a tourist attraction, Ukraine announced Wednesday.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2JuJndT
