- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Tuesday, 30 July 2019
FOX NEWS: Southwest Airlines flight attendant 'perplexes' passenger by laying down in overhead compartment
Southwest Airlines flight attendant 'perplexes' passenger by laying down in overhead compartment
Maybe that's why passengers have to gate check their bags.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/32X0L2t
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment