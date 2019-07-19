Friday, 19 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge ride celebrates 1-millionth rider since opening on May 31


Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge ride celebrates 1-millionth rider since opening on May 31



The fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy just might be the most popular hunk of junk in the galaxy, too.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2XMWW0S
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)