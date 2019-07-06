FOX NEWS: Starbucks shop boots police officers because customer ‘did not feel safe’ around them: reports

- Affiliate Marketing
Saturday, 6 July 2019
Starbucks shop boots police officers because customer 'did not feel safe' around them: reports
Starbucks shop boots police officers because customer ‘did not feel safe’ around them: reports
Some police officers in Tempe, Ariz., say they were asked to leave a Starbucks coffee shop on the Fourth of July because a customer complained they “did not feel safe” with the cops present, according to reports.
