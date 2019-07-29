- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Monday, 29 July 2019
FOX NEWS: Steakhouse in San Antonio apologizes after manager asks officer with gun to leave the restaurant
Steakhouse in San Antonio apologizes after manager asks officer with gun to leave the restaurant
The restaurant apologized in a statement, saying, "a member of our team made the wrong call."
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2MnvsrJ
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment