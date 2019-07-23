Tuesday, 23 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Supertruck? Electric Ford F-150 debuts by towing a train


Supertruck? Electric Ford F-150 debuts by towing a train



It's not more powerful than a locomotive, but it does a good impression of one.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2y6umIM
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)