Sunday, 14 July 2019

FOX NEWS: The Taco Bell tortilla shortage is finally over: 'Impacted restaurants should be offering our full menu'


The Taco Bell tortilla shortage is finally over: 'Impacted restaurants should be offering our full menu'



There’s no need to panic: the great Taco Bell tortilla shortage of 2019 has come to an end.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2XKMx0R
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)