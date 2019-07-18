Thursday, 18 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Teen's bathrobe-clad senior year photos go viral, though his mom is 'very unhappy' with pics


Teen's bathrobe-clad senior year photos go viral, though his mom is 'very unhappy' with pics



"He absolutely refused to do anything except for in his bathrobe."

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Z834h7
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)