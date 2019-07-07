- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Sunday, 7 July 2019
FOX NEWS: Tempe Officers Association 'encouraged' by Starbucks apology after cops asked to leave
Tempe Officers Association 'encouraged' by Starbucks apology after cops asked to leave
The Tempe Officers Association responded Sunday to the controversy that unfolded after some police officers were asked to leave an Arizona Starbucks on Independence Day, saying the union was “encouraged” by Starbucks’ apology and looked forward to “a welcome dialogue.”
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2L6wqJ0
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment