FOX NEWS: Tempe Officers Association 'encouraged' by Starbucks apology after cops asked to leave


The Tempe Officers Association responded Sunday to the controversy that unfolded after some police officers were asked to leave an Arizona Starbucks on Independence Day, saying the union was “encouraged” by Starbucks’ apology and looked forward to “a welcome dialogue.”

