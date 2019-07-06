Saturday, 6 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Texas Walmart's 'armed' employee guards Blue Bell ice cream following viral licking video


Texas Walmart's 'armed' employee guards Blue Bell ice cream following viral licking video



One branch of the superstore is taking no chances.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2xAehuG
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)