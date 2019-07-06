- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Saturday, 6 July 2019
FOX NEWS: Texas Walmart's 'armed' employee guards Blue Bell ice cream following viral licking video
Texas Walmart's 'armed' employee guards Blue Bell ice cream following viral licking video
One branch of the superstore is taking no chances.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2xAehuG
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment