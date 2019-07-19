Friday, 19 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Tourists reportedly hospitalized after swimming in Instagram-famous 'toxic dump' in Spain


Tourists reportedly hospitalized after swimming in Instagram-famous 'toxic dump' in Spain



It's nicknamed the "Galician Chernobyl."

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Z1bvKW
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)