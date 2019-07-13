FOX NEWS: Toxic lake nicknamed 'Maldives' becomes social media sensation, despite warnings from officials: 'This is the biggest risk'

- Affiliate Marketing
Saturday, 13 July 2019
Toxic lake nicknamed 'Maldives' becomes social media sensation, despite warnings from officials: 'This is the biggest risk'
Toxic lake nicknamed 'Maldives' becomes social media sensation, despite warnings from officials: 'This is the biggest risk'
A turquoise-colored Siberian lake may be Insta-perfect — but it’s actually an artificial, toxic waste dump.
