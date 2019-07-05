Friday, 5 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Trump donor from West Virginia among 7 Americans killed in copter crash in Bahamas, officials say


Trump donor from West Virginia among 7 Americans killed in copter crash in Bahamas, officials say



A billionaire coal executive from West Virginia was among seven Americans killed in a helicopter crash near the Bahamas while traveling back to Florida on the Fourth of July, reports said.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2NvO37h
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)