FOX NEWS: Trump officials 'should consider dining at home,' says co-owner of restaurant that refused to serve Sarah Sanders

Monday, 1 July 2019
Trump officials 'should consider dining at home,' says co-owner of restaurant that refused to serve Sarah Sanders
The co-owner of a Virginia restaurant who refused to serve then-White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said the "rules are changing" when it comes to businesses or staffers expressing political opposition.
