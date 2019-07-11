Thursday, 11 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Turbulence reportedly injures 35 passengers, forces plane to divert to Hawaii


Turbulence reportedly injures 35 passengers, forces plane to divert to Hawaii



Multiple injuries were reported on a flight that experienced turbulence near Hawaii.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2YRa69Q
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)