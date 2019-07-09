- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Tuesday, 9 July 2019
FOX NEWS: Twitter wants Gordon Ramsay to play angry Chef Louis in 'The Little Mermaid'
Twitter wants Gordon Ramsay to play angry Chef Louis in 'The Little Mermaid'
Gordon Ramsay’s rage may have just earned him a spot in the live-action “The Little Mermaid” film.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2XBvF1f
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment