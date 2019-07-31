- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Wednesday, 31 July 2019
FOX NEWS: White Castle giving away 1 million free sliders in honor of 'Harold and Kumar' anniversary
White Castle giving away 1 million free sliders in honor of 'Harold and Kumar' anniversary
Back in 2004, before Harold and Kumar eschewed White Castle to “Escape from Guantanamo Bay," they were just two guys craving a fast-food fix.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2KexRlR
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment