Tuesday, 23 July 2019
FOX NEWS: Woman arrested after allegedly pouring alcohol into Taco Bell employee's mouth in front of cop
Here’s some advice: don’t break the law directly in front of a police officer.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2OghGKh
