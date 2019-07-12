- Affiliate Marketing
Friday, 12 July 2019
FOX NEWS: Woman 'boards' airport conveyor belt, apparently thinking it'll take her to plane
Woman 'boards' airport conveyor belt, apparently thinking it'll take her to plane
A flyer tried to travel to new heights as hilarious video showed her climbing onto a luggage conveyor belt at a Turkish airport, possibly thinking it would take her to the plane.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2JEbd6k
