Friday, 12 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Woman 'boards' airport conveyor belt, apparently thinking it'll take her to plane


Woman 'boards' airport conveyor belt, apparently thinking it'll take her to plane



A flyer tried to travel to new heights as hilarious video showed her climbing onto a luggage conveyor belt at a Turkish airport, possibly thinking it would take her to the plane. 

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2JEbd6k
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)