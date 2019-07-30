Tuesday, 30 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Woman finds heartwarming note on her McDonald's receipt: 'I can't buy my son breakfast so I bought yours'


Woman finds heartwarming note on her McDonald's receipt: 'I can't buy my son breakfast so I bought yours'



Something magical happened at a McDonald’s drive-thru, and the reason for it was truly touching.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2ypp2Ai
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)