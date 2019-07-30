Tuesday, 30 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Woman gives birth on Middle East Airlines flight with help from plane's crew: 'All went well'


Woman gives birth on Middle East Airlines flight with help from plane's crew: 'All went well'



Welcome aboard, baby.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2YAzqQw
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)