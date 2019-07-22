Monday, 22 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Woman reportedly falls out of Illinois carnival roller coaster: 'It happened so fast'


Woman reportedly falls out of Illinois carnival roller coaster: 'It happened so fast'



A malfunction on a roller coaster in Plainfield, Ill., sent a woman “flying,” according to witnesses.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/32NcBfN
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)