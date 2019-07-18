Thursday, 18 July 2019

FOX NEWS: World War 2 flying ace 'Bud' Anderson honored with Ford Mustang 'Old Crow' tribute car


World War 2 flying ace 'Bud' Anderson honored with Ford Mustang 'Old Crow' tribute car



One of the most famous Mustangs that ever flew.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2XXZSTQ
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)