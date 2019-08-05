Monday, 5 August 2019

FOX NEWS: The 2020 Ford Mustang GT500 can do this faster than any other muscle car


The 2020 Ford Mustang GT500 can do this faster than any other muscle car



0 to 0 mph, with a stop at 100 mph in between.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2OHtENh
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)