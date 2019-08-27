Tuesday, 27 August 2019

FOX NEWS: 3 injured after 'substantial' rock falls 3,000 feet from mountain in Utah national park


3 injured after 'substantial' rock falls 3,000 feet from mountain in Utah national park



Three people were injured, including one who was hospitalized, after a “substantial piece of rock” fell about 3,000 feet off a mountain in Zion National Park in Utah Monday evening. 

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2NEjRoT
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)