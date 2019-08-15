Thursday, 15 August 2019

FOX NEWS: $3.4M in fake Gucci, Hermes, Nike items seized at LA airport, CBP says


Thousands of counterfeit luxury items such as fake Gucci belts, Hermes handbags and Fendi shorts were recently seized at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Wednesday. 

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/33sfCCi
