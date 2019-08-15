- Affiliate Marketing
Thursday, 15 August 2019
FOX NEWS: $3.4M in fake Gucci, Hermes, Nike items seized at LA airport, CBP says
Thousands of counterfeit luxury items such as fake Gucci belts, Hermes handbags and Fendi shorts were recently seized at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Wednesday.
