FOX NEWS: 8-year-old takes parents' car on 87 mph joyride on Germany's autobahn: reports

Thursday, 22 August 2019
8-year-old takes parents' car on 87 mph joyride on Germany's autobahn: reports
8-year-old takes parents' car on 87 mph joyride on Germany's autobahn: reports
An 8-year-old boy took his parents’ car on an 87 mph joyride down a German high early Wednesday before eventually pulling over, putting his hazards on and placing an orange cone behind the car when he began to feel unwell, reports said.
