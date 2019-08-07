- Affiliate Marketing
Wednesday, 7 August 2019
FOX NEWS: Aer Lingus passenger reunited with parents’ ashes after airline loses bag in transit
Aer Lingus passenger reunited with parents’ ashes after airline loses bag in transit
An Irish man has been reunited with the ashes of his parents after the bag containing the remains were lost while in transit on an Aer Lingus flight.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2OJWsV6
