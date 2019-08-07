Wednesday, 7 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Aer Lingus passenger reunited with parents’ ashes after airline loses bag in transit


Aer Lingus passenger reunited with parents’ ashes after airline loses bag in transit



An Irish man has been reunited with the ashes of his parents after the bag containing the remains were lost while in transit on an Aer Lingus flight.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2OJWsV6
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)