Thursday, 29 August 2019

FOX NEWS: American Airlines passenger says crew over-served alcohol to man who sexually assaulted her on flight, lawsuit claims


American Airlines passenger says crew over-served alcohol to man who sexually assaulted her on flight, lawsuit claims



A woman is claiming that she was sexually assaulted on an international American Airlines flight by an intoxicated man who was allegedly over-served by flight attendants.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2PnSHoW
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)