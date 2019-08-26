- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Monday, 26 August 2019
FOX NEWS: Americans willing to name child 'Pumpkin Spice' to get coffee for life, survey claims
Americans willing to name child 'Pumpkin Spice' to get coffee for life, survey claims
The vast majority of Americans love pumpkin spice so much that they'd be willing to sign a petition to allow the flavor to be available throughout the year.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Zp1Ltn
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment