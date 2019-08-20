Tuesday, 20 August 2019

FOX NEWS: America's first restaurant to serve legal marijuana to open in California


America's first restaurant to serve legal marijuana to open in California



A restaurant in California will be offering marijuana to customers as part of their regular menu.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Nkoqoc
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)