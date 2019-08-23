Friday, 23 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Anguilla resort employee killed by American man claiming self-defense


Anguilla resort employee killed by American man claiming self-defense



Attorney Deborah Blum breaks down the circumstances surrounding Scott Hapgood's case.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Z8IXDo
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)