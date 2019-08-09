Friday, 9 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Bikini barista coffee shop slams city, claims it focuses more on outfits than 'drugs and our homeless'


Bikini barista coffee shop slams city, claims it focuses more on outfits than 'drugs and our homeless'



Bikini baristas, once again, are calling out the city of Everett, Wash., for trying to cover them up.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2ZKa7N2
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)