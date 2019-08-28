Wednesday, 28 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Bride allegedly kicks guests out of wedding after accidentally inviting them


Bride allegedly kicks guests out of wedding after accidentally inviting them



An anonymous person on Reddit is claiming she and her partner were removed from a wedding because the bride accidentally sent them an invitation.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/30EPl1O
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)