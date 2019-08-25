Sunday, 25 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Burger King employee allegedly refuses to serve deaf woman at drive-thru: 'It's too busy'


Burger King employee allegedly refuses to serve deaf woman at drive-thru: 'It's too busy'



An employee at a fast-food restaurant has reportedly been fired after claiming he was too busy to take a deaf woman’s order.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2KUueTM
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)