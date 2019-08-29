Thursday, 29 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Cadbury facing backlash over new chocolate bar meant to promote diversity


The British confectionery giant Cadbury has been facing some backlash on social media for a new candy bar that it introduced in India, which features four types of chocolate — dark, blended, milk and white — to promote diversity.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2UgRGxz
