FOX NEWS: Cadbury facing backlash over new chocolate bar meant to promote diversity

Thursday, 29 August 2019
Cadbury facing backlash over new chocolate bar meant to promote diversity
The British confectionery giant Cadbury has been facing some backlash on social media for a new candy bar that it introduced in India, which features four types of chocolate — dark, blended, milk and white — to promote diversity.
