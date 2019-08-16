Friday, 16 August 2019

FOX NEWS: CBP suffers massive power outage at airports across the country


CBP suffers massive power outage at airports across the country



Travelers to the U.S. from overseas Friday were experiencing delays in passing through customs at major airports Friday due to a technology outage affecting U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) stations.

