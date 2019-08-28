Wednesday, 28 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Chick-fil-A director's peace offering to 'stressed out' Popeyes employees goes viral


Chick-fil-A director's peace offering to 'stressed out' Popeyes employees goes viral



Popeyes may have started the viral "chicken war" but one Chick-fil-A location used their chicken sandwiches as a peace offering.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2HvHv2S
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)