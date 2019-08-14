Wednesday, 14 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Cinnamon Coca-Cola coming to the U.S.


Cinnamon Coca-Cola coming to the U.S.



Coca-Cola is about to get spicier.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2TvxIP9
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)