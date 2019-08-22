Thursday, 22 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Cornell scientists create butter-like spread with a quarter of the calories, 'minute' amounts of saturated fat


Cornell scientists create butter-like spread with a quarter of the calories, 'minute' amounts of saturated fat



You might not believe it's not butter. (Someday.)

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2ZaIwsi
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)