FOX NEWS: Dairy Queen burgers are not made of human meat, store confirms after feds swarm restaurant

Monday, 26 August 2019
Dairy Queen burgers are not made of human meat, store confirms after feds swarm restaurant
Dairy Queen has had to oddly clarify that the store's food does not contain "human meat" after one of its South Carolina restaurants was swarmed by federal agents last week.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Zslp7N
