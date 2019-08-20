- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Tuesday, 20 August 2019
FOX NEWS: Dale Earnhardt Jr. gives 1st public statement after family survives Tennessee small plane crash
Dale Earnhardt Jr. gives 1st public statement after family survives Tennessee small plane crash
In his first public statement since surviving a plane crash last week, NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. said on Monday that his family is “truly blessed that all on board escaped with no serious injuries.”
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2KTJ0Jq
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment