Friday, 30 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares harrowing new details of family's plane crash


Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares harrowing new details of family's plane crash



"It was just really swollen and bad, but all that’s actually gotten better very quickly."

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2ZEm0Y5
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)