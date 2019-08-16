- Affiliate Marketing
Friday, 16 August 2019
FOX NEWS: Dale Earnhardt Jr. to miss NBC broadcasting gig after family survives fiery crash landing
Retired NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. is taking the weekend off from his NBC Sports broadcasting gig after he, his wife and young daughter were hospitalized following their plane's crash landing in Tennessee on Thursday.
