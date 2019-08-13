Tuesday, 13 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Delta passenger tweets about lucky solo flight, Twitter more interested in 'hot pilot'


Delta passenger tweets about lucky solo flight, Twitter more interested in 'hot pilot'



A man posted about his luck at nabbing a one-way flight all to himself - but Twitter seemed most interested in the plane's co-pilot.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/33veMVw
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)