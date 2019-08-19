Monday, 19 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Disneyland debuts macabre menu item in honor of Haunted Mansion's 50th anniversary


Disneyland debuts macabre menu item in honor of Haunted Mansion's 50th anniversary



Well, this certainly feels appropriate for the 50th anniversary of a slightly spooky family attraction!

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/30guyl7
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)