Thursday, 15 August 2019

FOX NEWS: 'Dogfishing' trend is duping singles on dating apps


'Dogfishing' trend is duping singles on dating apps



Sure, dating is “ruff” — but this is doggone wrong!

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/31E6k4v
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)