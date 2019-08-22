Thursday, 22 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Drunken Frontier Airlines passenger punched pilot at Vegas airport, officials say


Drunken Frontier Airlines passenger punched pilot at Vegas airport, officials say



A passenger on a Frontier Airlines flight was detained by Las Vegas police after he punched a pilot at the airport gate.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2P73eo9
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)